Georgia addiction center director accused of inappropriately touching patients

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The program director of a Georgia addiction treatment center has been indicted for inappropriately touching several patients at the facility.

Roderick Branscomb, 49, was the program director of a methadone treatment clinic in LaGrange from April 2021 to November 2023, according to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s office.

During his time there, Branscomb is accused of having sexual misconduct with seven female patients at the facility.

“Those who are struggling with addiction and brave enough to seek help should not be victimized when they’re at their most vulnerable,” said Carr.

Branscomb is facing nine counts of improper sexual conduct by an employee - first degree, four counts of improper sexual conduct by an employee - second degree, five counts of sexual battery and three counts of pandering.

He was arrested on Sept. 26 by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Branscomb is currently being held in the Troup County Jail without bond.