Fulton County Marshals arrest security guard impersonating police officer

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A security guard was arrested after officials said he lied about being a police officer.

On Oct. 11, at 11:30 a.m., Fulton County Marshals went to an apartment in southwest Atlanta, to conduct multiple writs of possessions.

Officials said they learned there were individuals ‘already’ claiming to be involved in the eviction process.

According to the Fulton County Marshals, a man was wearing a police-style vest, body-worn camera, flashlight, handcuffs, and a .45 caliber gun and claimed to be an officer with the Union City Police Department.

But, officials said the man could not provide any identifying information to support his claim.

The Marshals later learned the man was not currently employed by any law enforcement agency and had been working for a private security company. After removing his vest, officials said the man was wearing a city of South Fulton Police uniform shirt.

Officials said he no longer worked for the city of South Fulton Police Department.

The man, whose age and identity were not released, was arrested and charged with impersonating a public officer.

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

“This incident highlights the importance of verifying the identity of individuals claiming to be law enforcement,” the Fulton County Marshals Department said.