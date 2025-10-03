Four arrested in connection to ATM burglary in metro Atlanta

PEACHTREE CITY, GA — Peachtree City police arrested four suspects following a burglary at an ATM early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 2:13 a.m. on September 30, 2025, officers responded to the United Community Bank at 1500 Commerce Drive after an ATM alarm was triggered. Upon arrival, officers found the ATM was forcibly opened.

An officer noticed movement in a nearby wood line, which later led to a foot chase of two suspects dressed in all-black clothing.

Thanks to a team effort by the Peachtree City Police Department, Fayette and Coweta County Sheriff’s Offices, several suspects were later arrested.

Peachtree City Police say 31-year-old Jaylin Davis, was captured in a car at a nearby business. Officers also apprehended two get-away drivers who were identified as Detraveion Bell, 23, of Atlanta and Nashyia Morrow, 20, of Fairburn.

Over the next 15 hours, police worked to locate the final suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Camrin Bowens. He was found at his Fairburn residence and taken into custody.

All four were transported to the Fayette County Jail, and the following charges were filed: