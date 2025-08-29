Crime And Law

Forsyth County K-9 helps deputies find illegal drugs, gun during traffic stop

By Miles Montgomery
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — A recent traffic stop in Forsyth County led to the arrest of a 62-year-old man accused of having illegal drugs and a gun in his car.

Around 1:40 a.m. on Aug. 22, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a driver on GA 400 for failing to maintain lanes.

Deputies say while speaking with the driver, identified as Ernest Lee of Sparta, K-9 “Goose” conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to possible drugs. A search led to more than 57 grams of methamphetamine, 29 grams of cocaine, additional drugs, and a gun.

Investigators say the meth tested positive for fentanyl.

Lee was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a felony, and failure to maintain lane.

He is currently being held without bond.

