Former Troup County Board of Commissioners employee arrested for theft, GBI says

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A former Troup County Board of Commissioners employee was arrested and charged for theft earlier this week, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI says 35-year-old Wesleigh Gaddy was charged with one count of theft by taking.

According to the Troup County District Attorney’s Office, Gaddy formerly worked as a payroll and benefit generalist.

“The investigation shows that Gaddy was responsible for misuse of the Troup County Board of Commissioners’ Payroll System,” GBI officials say.

Gaddy was booked into the Troup County jail. He has additional charges pending, the GBI says.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the GBI regional investigative office at 706-565-7888.