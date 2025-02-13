Former Super Bowl champion receiver arrested, accused of choking someone in Georgia

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Former NFL wide receiver and Kansas City Chiefs two-time Super Bowl champion was arrested after being accused of choking someone in metro Atlanta in January.

Kadarius Toney, 26, is accused of choking someone during a dispute at a home on Jan. 14., according an incident report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Douglas County jail records show that the former receiver was arrested on Feb. 6 on charges of aggravated assault - strangulation and obstructing a 911 call, according to WSBTV.

Toney was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft by the New York Giants. He also has played for the Cleveland Browns.

He was given a $25,000 bond for each charge and was released later the same day.