Former Stonecrest mayor disqualified from running for office after fraud conviction

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A former metro Atlanta mayor who was convicted of stealing COVID-19 relief funds is now disqualified from running for office.

The DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections voted to remove Jason Lary from the Nov. 4, 2025 ballot after he qualified to run for office in August.

“I move to strike his name as a candidate from the ballot for the Nov. 4, 2025 election for Stonecrest City Council District 5,” said Vasu Abhiraman, of the DeKalb County Elections Board.

Lary, who served as the mayor of Stonecrest from 2017 to 2025, was accused by federal prosecutors of conducting a scheme where he asked small businesses and churches to whom he allocated grants to give 25% of the money to companies connected to himself and co-conspirators.

Previous court documents said Lary and others acting on his behalf defrauded relief fund recipients out of more than $650,000.

Two residents challenged his eligibility.

The board has also canceled Lary’s voter registration.

