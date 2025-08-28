Crime And Law

Former Lawrenceville official indicted in multi-million-dollar bribery scheme

By WSB Radio News Staff
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA — A former Lawrenceville city official is facing federal charges in what prosecutors describe as a multi-million-dollar scheme to steer city contracts to companies he secretly controlled.

Joshua Heath Morris, the city’s former assistant natural gas director, was indicted this week along with a local businessman on charges of bribery and conspiracy. Investigators say the pair arranged to funnel pipe-laying contracts to a company in exchange for a 30% cut of the profits.

Authorities allege the plan diverted work away from qualified vendors and violated the trust of taxpayers. The City of Lawrenceville has launched an audit to determine if any public money was misused during Morris’s tenure.

