Former Georgia firefighter accused of making porn with multiple children faces charges

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A former Georgia firefighter was arrested and faces charges after being accused of making porn with multiple children.

Between June and September of 2022, investigators say Trey Bryson, 24, of Hall County, had at least six porn images of children between 3 and 14 years old on his cellphone.

“Our internet crimes against children unit at the Hall County Sheriff’s Office charged 24-year-old Trey Newton Bryson of Clermont in the north Hall area with several counts of sexual exploitation of children,” BJ Williams with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials say Bryson used a social media app to share a video of a child between the ages of 8 and 10 engaged in sexual acts with a man.

Investigators say Bryson is also accused of producing three sexually explicit images of a local child 3 and 5.

Bryson is currently being held at the Hall County Jail without bond.