Former Falcons player sentenced to 20 years in prison in human trafficking and gang case

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A former Atlanta Falcons player has pleaded guilty in a human trafficking and gang case involving eight others and has been sentenced to prison.

Attorney General Chris Carr announced that 49-year-old Eric Duane Johnson, a former Atlanta Falcons player, pleaded guilty to gang, racketeering, and pimping charges. He was sentenced to 20 years, with the first 10 years to be served in prison.

“The Gwinnett County community is safer today because the LOTTO gang is behind bars,” Carr said. “This is a criminal network that trafficked a child to make money, and we went after all those involved – taking down the gang’s leaders, associates, and the entire LOTTO operation. We’re fighting each day to protect our most vulnerable Georgians, and we won’t rest until every predator and violent criminal is held accountable.”

Carr said Johnson transported two of the women and provided money and guns to the gang’s leaders. Investigators say the gang trafficked four women and one child.

On August 15, 2025, Johnson pleaded guilty to the following charges:

1 count of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

1 count of Pimping

All nine defendants originally charged in the case have been convicted. Carr said they were members of the LOTTO Gang, also known as the Last One To Take Over Gang or the 30% Gang, a street gang affiliated with the Crips and Gangster Disciples.