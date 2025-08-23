Former Coweta Co. corrections employee accused of stealing thousands from commissary fund

NEWNAN, GA — A former Coweta County Department of Corrections employee was arrested after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a prison commissary account.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations says 49-year-old Newnan woman Lakina Gay faces five counts of theft by taking stemming from an investigation in November 2023.

“Preliminary information indicates that Gay reportedly misappropriated between $50,000 and $100,000 worth of funds from the Coweta County Prison Commissary account from 2019 to 2023,” the GBI says.

Gay served as an office manager during this time, GBI officials said. Gay was arrested and booked into the Coweta County Jail on Wednesday.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is encouraged to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Columbus at (706) 565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).