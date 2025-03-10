1 charged with fatally shooting former Cobb County high school student at after-prom party

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One person faces multiple charges including murder after police say he shot and killed a former Campbell High School student at an after-prom party in Cobb County on Saturday evening.

Officers responded to a home on New MacLand Road in Powder Springs after reports of a shooting. According to Cobb County Police, the victim was identified only as a juvenile age 17 or younger.

Police say Carlos Diaz was charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and aggravated assault.

Campbell High School Principal Dr. Vanessa Watkins sent a letter to parents on Sunday confirming the victim was a former student.

“With a heavy heart, I find myself typing the most devastating words for a principal to type or a parent to read,” Watkins wrote. “Late last night, at a house in West Cobb, a fight resulted in a former Campbell student losing their life. While this tragedy didn’t have anything to do with our school directly, we have already begun hearing how it is affecting our students.”

The school says it will have counseling to support students and teachers.