Former Atlanta mailman pleads guilty to stealing mail and COVID relief funds

ATLANTA — A former Atlanta postal worker has pleaded guilty to stealing mail from customers and fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief money, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Federal prosecutors say Vershun Weaver, a mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, was caught after a co-worker borrowed his delivery truck and discovered a wallet inside. When a supervisor looked for identification, they found U.S. Treasury checks addressed to customers on Weaver’s route.

Further investigation uncovered more stolen checks in Weaver’s postal vehicle and his personal car. Authorities also determined that Weaver used fake tax documents to secure a $21,000 COVID relief loan, which he spent on leisure and clothing.

Atlanta U.S. Attorney Teddy Hertzberg praised the employee who reported the discovery, saying, “It’s because of the honesty of one postal employee that we were able to learn about the dishonesty of another.”

Hertzberg added that Weaver’s actions violated public trust. “The people deserve to be served by public servants who are honest and act with integrity. Mr. Weaver will pay the price for having done otherwise.”

Weaver faces up to 12 years in federal prison when he is sentenced in February.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Water contributed to this story.