Crime And Law

Former Atlanta mailman pleads guilty to stealing mail and COVID relief funds

By WSB Radio News Staff
USPS FILE PHOTO: (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — A former Atlanta postal worker has pleaded guilty to stealing mail from customers and fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief money, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Federal prosecutors say Vershun Weaver, a mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, was caught after a co-worker borrowed his delivery truck and discovered a wallet inside. When a supervisor looked for identification, they found U.S. Treasury checks addressed to customers on Weaver’s route.

Further investigation uncovered more stolen checks in Weaver’s postal vehicle and his personal car. Authorities also determined that Weaver used fake tax documents to secure a $21,000 COVID relief loan, which he spent on leisure and clothing.

Atlanta U.S. Attorney Teddy Hertzberg praised the employee who reported the discovery, saying, “It’s because of the honesty of one postal employee that we were able to learn about the dishonesty of another.”

Hertzberg added that Weaver’s actions violated public trust. “The people deserve to be served by public servants who are honest and act with integrity. Mr. Weaver will pay the price for having done otherwise.”

Weaver faces up to 12 years in federal prison when he is sentenced in February.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Water contributed to this story.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!