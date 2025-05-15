Crime And Law

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warns of calls from scammer pretending to be sergeant

By Miles Montgomery
(grinvalds/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Officials have issued a warning of scammers after a resident received a voicemail of someone pretending to be a sergeant at the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says this is an example of a “fraudulent attempt to scare or trick you into giving away personal information or money."

“This is NOT a legitimate call. We are not calling anyone to “rectify” anything,“ Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said. “There is no Sergeant Charles Mitchell employed here. And there is no such thing as the “Fayetteville County Sheriff’s Office.”

If you happen to receive a similar message or phone call, hang up and contact our office. Our number is 770-461-6353.

