Fani Willis subpoena battle goes before Georgia Supreme Court

ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court will hear arguments on Tuesday as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis continues to fight a subpoena ordering her to testify before a state Senate committee.

The subpoena stems from lawmakers’ efforts to investigate the conduct of district attorneys across the state, including Willis’ prosecution of President Trump in the 2020 election interference case.

That case was recently dismissed by Peter Skandalakis of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia.

Committee attorney Josh Belafonte defended lawmakers’ authority, saying the state Senate is allowed to look into whether policies need to be changed. “The state senate is entitled to investigate whether there is a need to reform practices, and it specifically identifies them,” Belafonte said.

He also argued, “does the state’s constitution prohibit the state Senate from issuing the subpoenas alone. The answer is no.” However, attorneys for Willis insist lawmakers do not have the power to compel her testimony and argue the subpoena is intended to embarrass her.

Former Governor and Willis’ attorney Roy Barnes said during a previous court hearing, “to single somebody out to embarrass them; she’s been embarrassed enough.” Barnes also called the effort “nothing but a charade.”

A Fulton County judge ordered Willis to appear before the committee last year, prompting this appeal. Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill this year outlining legislative subpoena authority and enforcement, which committee members point to in support of their case.

Willis was previously removed from the election interference prosecution, but her legal battle with lawmakers now goes before the state’s highest court.

