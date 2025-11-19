Crime And Law

Family member of teen who died on cruise ship could face criminal charges

Anna Kepner A federal investigation is underway into the death of 18-year-old Anna Kepner, a Titusville high-school senior and varsity cheerleader, whose body was found aboard the Carnival Horizon after a Caribbean cruise.

FLORIDA — A stepsibling of a teen who died on a cruise ship earlier this month could face criminal charges.

18-year-old high school student Anna Kepner was found dead in her cabin aboard the Carnival Horizon when it was headed back to Miami.

A motion filed by her stepmother’s lawyer in a divorce case says a criminal case may be initiated against one of the stepmother’s minor children.

The FBI is investigating Kepner’s death, but has not released any details about how she died.

Carnival Cruise Line has said it’s cooperating with the investigation.

