Families plead for answers in 2017 DeKalb cold case triple murder

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Eight years after a brutal triple homicide in DeKalb County, grieving families and prosecutors are renewing their plea for answers, with Crime Stoppers now offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The case dates back to August 30, 2017, when police responded to reports of gunfire at an apartment on Par Four Court. Inside, they found three victims fatally shot; siblings Stanford and Starlynne Henderson, and Stanford’s best friend, Eric Robinson.

Stanford Henderson

DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office senior investigator Jacques Spencer said multiple weapons were used in the crime, and while robbery was once considered a possible motive, nothing has been ruled out.

“Earlier on, the motive was believed to possibly be a robbery, but at this time we’re not ruling anything out,” Spencer said.

For the victims’ families, the pain remains fresh. Aaliyah Matthews, mother of Stanford and Starlynne Henderson, said the violence that took her children is still impossible to process.

“I wish it could have just been a normal death. It wouldn’t hurt so bad every day,” she said.

Starlynne Henderson

T.K. Williams, Robinson’s younger sister, also urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Just get it off your chest,” she said. “I know that is a very heavy thing to carry around for you for eight years. I know it’s scary, but it’s just time for the truth to come out.”

Eric Robinson

Investigators and family members are asking anyone who may have seen or heard something that night to contact Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

