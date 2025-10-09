Dunwoody police search for two suspects who shot at man during car break-in

DUNWOODY, GA — Dunwoody police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men accused of breaking into a man’s car and firing shots at him.

Sergeant Michael Cheek says the incident happened at an apartment complex on Lake Ridge Lane. “The victim was in his apartment, he was asleep and he was woken up by the lights on his vehicle flashing through the window,” Cheek said.

When the man stepped outside, he saw one suspect standing outside his car and another inside. Police say the suspects opened fire as the man came out of his apartment, but he wasn’t hit. The two men then ran off on foot.

Cheek is asking anyone who may have seen what happened or has video footage, such as from a doorbell camera, to contact Dunwoody detectives.