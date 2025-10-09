Crime And Law

Dunwoody police search for two suspects who shot at man during car break-in

By WSB Radio News Staff
Closeup of Dunwoody police car
By WSB Radio News Staff

DUNWOODY, GA — Dunwoody police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men accused of breaking into a man’s car and firing shots at him.

Sergeant Michael Cheek says the incident happened at an apartment complex on Lake Ridge Lane. “The victim was in his apartment, he was asleep and he was woken up by the lights on his vehicle flashing through the window,” Cheek said.

When the man stepped outside, he saw one suspect standing outside his car and another inside. Police say the suspects opened fire as the man came out of his apartment, but he wasn’t hit. The two men then ran off on foot.

Cheek is asking anyone who may have seen what happened or has video footage, such as from a doorbell camera, to contact Dunwoody detectives.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!