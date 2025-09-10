Dunwoody police offer $5K reward to find man wanted for assaulting officer

DUNWOODY, GA — Police are searching for a man wanted on multiple charges including assaulting a law enforcement officer in metro Atlanta.

Dunwoody police have asked for the public’s help in finding 29-year-old Quinterrius Gooden.

He also faces two counts of burglary, theft of motor vehicle, and possession of tools int he commission of a crime charges.

Gooden is described by police as an African-American man, and he is 5′9 tall.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you could earn up to $5,000 in reward money. In order to obtain the reward, information MUST be submitted through Crime Stoppers Atlanta by scanning the QR code on the BOLO, calling 404-577-8477, downloading the P3 Tips app, or texting “CSGA” to 738477. All tips remain 100% anonymous.