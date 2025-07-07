Duluth police warn public after increase in costly check fraud cases

DULUTH, Ga. — Duluth police have issued a warning to the public after an influx of check fraud cases involving checks that were sent through the U.S. Postal Service.

“In these incidents, checks were stolen from the mail, “washed” (meaning altered), and fraudulently cashed—costing victims thousands,” Duluth police said.

If possible, citizens are encouraged to avoid mailing checks and consider using secure online payment methods instead.

“Stay alert, and if you notice suspicious activity with your bank account, report it to your financial institution immediately,” Duluth police officials add.