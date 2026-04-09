Driver wanted after crash damages multiple buildings in Avondale Estates

AVONDALE ESTATES, GA — Police are searching for a driver after a crash caused damage to multiple buildings in Avondale Estates.

Officials said a Dodge Durango traveling at a high rate of speed veered off North Avondale Road and left the roadway.

“Left the roadway, ran over a tree, launched a light pole into the marquee of our historic theater,” said City Manager Patrick Bryant.

Authorities said the vehicle also ran over several tables and chairs before crashing into a violin store. A bakery was also damaged in the incident.

Bryant said the crash also impacted some of the city’s recent street renovations.

Officials said three passengers remained at the scene, but the driver fled.

Police said several items were recovered from the vehicle, including firearms, marijuana and seven cell phones.

“A lot of evidence was recovered from the scene from the vehicle itself, including several firearms, marijuana, and evidence of alcohol consumption,” Bryant said.

Bryant said the damage will be costly but noted no injuries were reported.

“This is an unfortunate situation that caused significant property damage. We are very grateful that nobody was seemingly injured in the accident,” he said.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.