Driver charged with DUI after slamming into Atlanta police cruiser on I-20

ATLANTA — A driver faces multiple charges after accused of slamming into an Atlanta police cruiser while officers were at the scene of a crash on Sunday morning.

Atlanta police were at the scene of a crash on I-20 west and Capital Avenue when a driver in a 2025 Toyota Camry slammed into a police cruiser while an officer was inside around 3:42 a.m. on Sunday.

The driver, identified only as Racine Joseph, "appeared under the influence of alcohol during the time of the investigation."

The age of the driver was not released by police.

After Joseph took a field sobriety test, he was arrested. Joseph was charged with the following offenses:

OCGA 40-6-391(a)(1) DUI Less Safe

OCGA 40-6-49 Following Too Closely

OCGA 40-6-180 Too Fast For Conditions

OCGA 40-6-390 Reckless Driving

OCGA 40-6-16 Spencer Pass Law(Move Over Law)

The officer was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Joseph was examined at Grady Hospital and later transported to the Atlanta City Detention Center.