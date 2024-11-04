Dramatic body camera video shows moments before man shot at deputies outside Gwinnett County Jail

Disclaimer: The following video is a representation of the active shooter incident that took place at the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 7, 2024.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — It was over three weeks ago when Emmanuel Patrick Bearden walked into the Gwinnett County Jail with his daughter to talk to deputies about getting a restraining order against a relative.

WSB Radio obtained the body camera video from deputies, showing the tense moments before Bearden went back to his car, strapped his daughter into her car seat, then deputies say he began shooting.

Bearden, 44, is seen talking to deputies about why he was trying to get past the X-ray machines at the Gwinnett County Jail.

He mentions a family dispute that he had been dealing with in the courts. That is when he was asked if he was wearing body armor.

“You can also clearly see the child that is there to his right. And you can see his level of agitation. So, when you listen to him, it’s not clear,” Sheriff Keybo Taylor told Channel 2′s Karyn Greer.

So he left, walked back to his car in the parking lot and put his daughter in her car seat. Deputies say he then pulled multiple guns from his car and shot at them.

“They did follow him out into the parking lot. They saw him when he went back to the car. They saw him when he presented a weapon at the car,” Sheriff Taylor said. “So, on the video, you can hear the deputies, you know, acknowledge it and, you know, and issue a warning to all the other deputies, ‘Hey, he has a gun.’”

We are not going to show you the moment Bearden was struck by deputy gunfire, but we witnessed the video, and Bearden was given aid before paramedics arrived. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The incident is forcing the sheriff’s department to beef up security on site.

“Well, yes, but we have started, you know, an external, external, or internal security unit here before that incident actually happened. So, shout out to my chief for having the foresight to be able to understand that and know that understand the need, but also to we are looking at some other things, too,” Sheriff Taylor said.

Bearden is still in the hospital and the GBI has been called in by the sheriff to investigate independently.

So far, Bearden is charged with aggravated assault on an officer, but more charges are expected.