Douglasville woman killed in domestic dispute; husband shot by police

DOUGLASVILLE, GA — A birthday celebration ended in tragedy in Douglas County after a domestic dispute turned deadly.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 56-year-old Sabrina Walker was shot and killed outside her home on Littlebrook Way in Douglasville following an argument with her husband, 51-year-old Volanta Walker. Investigators say he chased her into the yard before shooting her.

When officers arrived, they found Volanta Walker armed near the scene. Police say he refused to drop his weapon and pointed it at them, prompting an officer to shoot him. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Family members say Sabrina Walker was preparing to celebrate her 57th birthday.

WSB’s Tina Douglas contributed to this story