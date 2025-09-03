Douglas County man accused in multiple rape cases arrested

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — Authorities say an arrest has been made in connection with three separate rapes reported in Douglas County between 2012 and 2014.

Investigators identified multiple victims through the national DNA database, linking the assaults to 64-year-old Bobby Lee Hart.

The District Attorney’s Office says Hart’s crimes may stretch back more than three decades.

Detectives released photos of Hart from different time periods, noting he has used multiple aliases over the years. They are urging any additional victims to come forward.

Hart remains in custody as the investigation continues.