ATLANTA, Ga. — Two people were hospitalized after being shot in southwest Atlanta on Friday evening.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Washington Street around 8 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

According to investigators, two people were involved in an argument which led to the shooting.

The male victim had a graze wound and the female victim had a gunshot wound to her chest and arm, police say.

Police did not release the identity of the victims.

The investigation remains ongoing.