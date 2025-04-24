Deputies searching for man who tried to abduct girl at bus stop in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Hall County are actively searching for a 50-year-old man who tried to abduct a 12-year-old girl from a bus stop on Thursday morning.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect came from the edge of the woods and grabbed a girl’s arm near East Main Street in Gainesville. As the girl pulled away from the man and ran, deputies say the man ran after her.

The man eventually stopped chasing the girl after he seen a car coming down the road. The girl is safe and unharmed, officials say.

Deputies, K9 teams and other Hall County officials are actively searching for the man.

The suspect has a “disheveled appearance,” is roughly 6 feet tall, with a slender build, short Brown hair, some facial hair, missing upper teeth.

The suspect was last seen wearing a Black t-shirt, jeans, and was not wearing shoes, Hall County officials say.

The man is believed to be unarmed, however, he may be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Anyone who has spotted the man or has any information on his identity is urged to contact the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.