2 men arrested after fleeing traffic stop, leading police on chase in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two men face charges after police found them in possession of drugs and guns in DeKalb County.

Officers noticed an erratic driver on Candler Road in DeKalb County and attempted to pull him over. After initially stopping, the driver later sped off and led police on a chase.

The chase ended after the driver crashed into a parked car at Columbia and Elgin Drives in DeKalb County.

A 20-year-old driver, and a 24-year-old passenger were later arrested. Police did not identify the men who were arrested.

Both men inside the vehicle face charges.

Police found an assault rifle, two handguns, marijuana and multiple grams of oxycodone.

One of the people inside the car will be taken to jail after being released from the hospital.