DeKalb County judge sentences two men to prison for trafficking teenage girl

By WSB Radio News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Two men who are accused of trafficking a teenage girl are going to spend a long time behind bars.

A DeKalb County judge sentenced 79-year-old Algie Christian to spend the rest of his life behind bars, while 42-year-old Terrill Sanford received a sentence of at least 30 years.

Officials said the girl had been living at a motel with Sanford and his wife when she escaped the room and approached a motel security guard. She asked him to call the Division of Family and Children Services, saying she was tired of being sexually abused by Christian.

Investigators later determined that Christian was not related to the girl. Authorities said Christian had sex with her in exchange for rent money and for giving Sanford odd jobs at his company.

