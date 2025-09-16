DeKalb County jail guard arrested on drug, oath violation charges

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A DeKalb County jail guard is facing multiple felony charges after investigators say he tried to bring drugs into the facility where he worked.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Deshawn Robinson was arrested and charged with possession of synthetic marijuana with intent to distribute, along with violation of oath of office.

“Those charges included possession of synthetic cannabis, marijuana or K2 with intention to distribute, items prohibited for possession by inmates as well as a violation of oath by a public officer,” said Consuelo Monroe, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Monroe said Robinson’s employment with the sheriff’s office was terminated immediately following his arrest. He has since bonded out of jail.