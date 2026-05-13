Deadly workplace shooting ends with guilty but mentally ill plea

NEWTON COUNTY, GA — A Newton County man will spend life in prison after pleading guilty but mentally ill in a deadly workplace shooting at a General Mills plant in Covington.

Prosecutors said Jalen Brown shot and killed his co-worker, Zachary Foster, at the plant in 2022 after being confronted about his behavior at work.

Authorities said Brown fled the scene and shot at co-workers who followed him before he was eventually arrested.

Detectives said Brown later told investigators he was paranoid and heard voices.

Investigators also said they found large amounts of drugs in a bag belonging to Brown.

Brown’s guilty but mentally ill plea allows part of his life sentence to be served at a state mental hospital for treatment.