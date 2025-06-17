Crime And Law

Man charged in connection to deadly Conyers shooting

CONYERS, Ga. — A man was arrested and faces charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Conyers on Friday.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Janice Lane just before 11 p.m. on Friday after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found 30-year-old Dearrious Davenport lying in the road with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives say witnesses identified the shooting suspect as 33-year-old Conyers man Tamorris Tyler. He was arrested and is currently being held at the Rockdale County Jail.

Tyler faces Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon charges.

On Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the Forest Villa Subdivision around 9:42 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Three cars were damaged in the shooting on Saturday, including one with a 15-year-old and a three-year-old child. According to Conyers Police Cpt. Quantavis Garcia, the kids inside the car were not injured.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call crime stoppers.

