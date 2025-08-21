Cobb County police officer accused of public indecency fired, faces charges

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County police officer has been fired after an investigation found him in violation of his oath.

Cobb County police say they received a notification from the Utah Attorney General’s Office that identified officer Matthew Abbott during an investigation.

Abbot was charged with violation of oath of office, distribution of obscene material, and public indecency.

Interim Cobb County Police Chief Dan Ferrell released the following statement:

“The people of Cobb County expect and deserve officers who uphold the law and conduct themselves with integrity, both on and off duty. The allegations in this case are extremely disturbing and do not reflect the values of our department. While the legal process moves forward, the officer has been relieved of duty, and we have initiated our own internal investigation. We will follow the facts, uphold due process, and take the actions necessary to maintain the trust of our community.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has also opened its own investigation.

Abbott is currently being held in the Cobb County Jail.