Cobb County inmate accused of setting fire in jail cell faces charges 

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate at a Cobb County jail faces multiple charges including arson after being accused of starting a fire inside his cell.

According to a warrant, Rodrell Maurice Williams is accused of using a cigarette lighter to cause a fire inside his holding cell in May.

Officials say Williams was seen holding the lighter to a bed sheet as the flames intensified. He is also accused of throwing the sheet into the sink.

Jailers had to use a fire extinguisher to put out the fire.

Williams faces criminal damage, reckless conduct charges and remains in jail without bond.