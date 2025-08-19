Crime And Law

Clayton County man convicted of Super Bowl Sunday murder, sentenced to life in prison

By WSB Radio News Staff
DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A DeKalb County jury has convicted a Clayton County man on murder charges stemming from a deadly shooting on Super Bowl Sunday in 2023.

Jurors found 52-year-old Shiva Vereen guilty on multiple counts, including felony and malice murder, in the death of 45-year-old Andrew Carpenter. Prosecutors say the two were friends but had been in dispute over a $1,600 loan.

Authorities said Vereen confronted Carpenter at a sports bar on Evans Mill Road after the game, where an argument escalated. In the parking lot, Carpenter was shot eight times.

Vereen claimed Carpenter had threatened him and told investigators he blacked out during the shooting. He fled the state but was arrested weeks later in Texas.

A judge sentenced Vereen to life in prison plus five years, to be served consecutively.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story

