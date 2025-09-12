Chattanooga man sentenced for threats against Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene

CHATTANOOGA, TN — A Chattanooga man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for making repeated threats against U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

Federal prosecutors say 24-year-old Garry Hayes left a series of threatening voice messages for Greene over a two-year period, some of which also referenced her children. Hayes identified himself by name in the calls, at times spelling it out, and in one instance suggested Greene’s family should “say goodbye” to her.

Court documents indicate Hayes also sent threats to another unnamed member of Congress and to a U.S. senator. Prosecutors say some of the threats stemmed from Hayes’s objections to what he viewed as white nationalist rhetoric in Greene’s statements.

As part of a plea agreement, Hayes will serve two years in prison followed by one year of supervised release. The court stressed that society must be protected from individuals who threaten violence against elected officials with whom they disagree.

Hayes has until early December to report to prison.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story