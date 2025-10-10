Canton police arrest suspects tied to multi-state counterfeit theft ring

CANTON, GA — Canton police have arrested suspects tied to a theft ring believed to be behind coordinated crimes across several states.

Officers were called to the Target store on Cumming Highway for a report of a forgery in progress. When they arrived, they found several suspects dispersed throughout the store and another in a vehicle outside.

A search of that vehicle uncovered nearly $2,000 in counterfeit bills, along with marijuana and other drug paraphernalia. Investigators say the suspects may be linked to similar crimes in other jurisdictions across Georgia and Florida.

Canton police believe the group is responsible for stealing more than $24,000 worth of merchandise using counterfeit money.