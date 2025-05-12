Brookhaven woman convicted, accused of committing more than $300K in Medicaid fraud

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A Brookhaven woman has been convicted of Medicaid fraud that totals more than $305,000 and has been sentenced to 10 years, with one year to be served in prison and the remainder on probation.

According to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, 60-year-old Teresa Renee Owens was the owner of Better Home Healthcare services of Georgia, which provides behavioral health therapy services to children and adults.

Owens is accused of directing false claims to the Georgia medicaid program, and instructing her staff to generate false records to support the claims.

The funds were deposited directly into Owens’ personal account, according to Carr.

“Medicaid Fraud isn’t a victimless crime – it’s theft of taxpayer dollars and it undermines a system meant to care for our most vulnerable Georgians,” said Carr. “As this case shows, we will not hesitate to hold accountable those who use their positions to exploit our Medicaid program.”

“A restitution hearing took place on April 28, 2025, at which point Judge Johnson also ordered the defendant to pay $305,685.75 to the Georgia Medicaid program,” according to Carr.