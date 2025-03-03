Crime And Law

Bicyclist injured after hit-and-run in Pickens County

By Miles Montgomery
(Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in finding the driver who hit a bicyclist and fled the scene on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies responded to Fortner Road near the intersection of Harrington Road after a hit-and run around 4 p.m. Deputies say Tyler Artibey was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike.

Artibey was flown to a hospital. The current extent of his injuries is unknown.

Deputies say the vehicle is a dark-colored passenger car and it could possibly have damage to the windshield or front bumper.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 706-253-8911.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

