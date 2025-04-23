Bibb Co. Sheriff’s deputies arrest 2, including 1 with active warrant out of Atlanta

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people with outstanding warrants, including one wanted in Atlanta.

Deputies arrested a suspect wanted out of Atlanta who entered a vacant apartment on Houston Avenue.

A second suspect was found inside the apartment and had an active warrant.

Deputies found a gun belonging to one of the people arrested, and drugs inside the apartment.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office did not release the names and ages of the two people who were arrested.