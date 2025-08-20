Crime And Law

Atlanta woman charged in shooting death of 2-year-old

By WSB Radio News Staff
Child dies from gunshot wound (Josiah S./iStock)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a woman has been charged months after the shooting death of a 2-year-old child earlier this year.

Investigators say the incident happened in April at an apartment on Bell Road, when a gun fell out of a bag and went off, striking the boy in the head. The child’s family rushed him to Hughes Spalding Hospital, where he later died.

On Tuesday August 19, police announced that 36-year-old Cynkeythia Robinson now faces charges of second-degree murder and cruelty to children. Robinson was originally arrested in May and booked into the Fulton County Jail, but the charges were just formally filed this week.

The case remains under investigation.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!