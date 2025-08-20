Atlanta woman charged in shooting death of 2-year-old

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a woman has been charged months after the shooting death of a 2-year-old child earlier this year.

Investigators say the incident happened in April at an apartment on Bell Road, when a gun fell out of a bag and went off, striking the boy in the head. The child’s family rushed him to Hughes Spalding Hospital, where he later died.

On Tuesday August 19, police announced that 36-year-old Cynkeythia Robinson now faces charges of second-degree murder and cruelty to children. Robinson was originally arrested in May and booked into the Fulton County Jail, but the charges were just formally filed this week.

The case remains under investigation.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story