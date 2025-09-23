Crime And Law

Atlanta police search for suspect connected to deadly shooting in August

Atlanta Police Department cruiser
ATLANTA — Police have issued arrest warrants in connection to a deadly shooting in Atlanta last month.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Harwell Place around 11:10 p.m. after reports of a male shot on Aug. 29.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died the following day.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Homicide investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. Arrest warrants have been issued as the investigation continues, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

