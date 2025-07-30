Atlanta police officer involved in bar fight could face charges

ATLANTA, Ga. — An Atlanta police officer, known for his involvement in the 2020 fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks could face charges for his role in a bar fight in June.

Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe was involved in a fight at X Midtown on Piedmont Road when he was off-duty on June 29.

According to Atlanta police, Rolfe became involved in a verbal dispute with an employee identified as 52-year-old Raefeal Penrice around 1:30 a.m. The argument between the two men escalated into a physical confrontation where witnesses say Rolfe allegedly threw the first punch.

Atlanta Police released a statement on Wednesday saying:

<i>Following a thorough and methodical investigation, including interviews with all parties involved and a comprehensive review of all available evidence from the June 29, 2025, incident at the X Midtown bar, the Atlanta Police Department has developed probable cause to also charge officer Garret Rolfe with simple assault. All information and evidence gathered will be turned over to the Fulton County Solicitor General’s Office for further review. Officer Rolfe remains on administrative leave while we continue our internal investigation and await the outcome of all judicial proceedings.</i> — Atlanta Police Department

When responding officers arrived, only Penrice was arrested.

One witness previously said Penrice was “just doing his job, he watches the door and he makes everybody feel safe.”

Atlanta police officials added, “the Atlanta Police Department remains committed to serving its citizens and holding its employees to the highest standards on and off duty."