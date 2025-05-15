Atlanta police need help finding person wanted for department store theft

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating a person wanted in connection to a robbery at a department store in Buckhead on Tuesday.

Police say a person entered the Bloomingdales at 3495 Buckhead Loop and stole sunglasses from the display.

He then left the store. The investigation is ongoing at this time, police say.

Anyone who knows the identity of this individual or may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

Anyone with information does not have to provide their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.