Atlanta police investigating shooting tied to possible drug deal

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man was shot in southwest Atlanta in what investigators believe may have been connected to a drug deal.

Officers responded to 315 Hills Avenue SW, where they found a 60-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities say the victim was alert and conscious when he was taken to the hospital.

According to investigators, the victim and an unidentified suspect may have been involved in a verbal dispute over a drug transaction before the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.