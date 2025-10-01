Atlanta police investigating shooting at northeast apartment complex

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after several people were shot at an apartment complex in northeast Atlanta early Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Lenox Hills Apartments on Lenox Road, where officers first found a woman who had been grazed by a bullet. Investigators later learned three men also went to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

All four victims are reported to be in stable condition.

Police say the victims told them they heard gunfire as they were walking around the complex. So far, no word on a motive or suspects.