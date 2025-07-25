Atlanta man gets life in prison for fatally shooting teen 11 times

FULTON COUNTY, GA — A Fulton County jury has convicted Roddick Teasley of murder and other charges in the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Drevion Matthew, sentencing him to life in prison.

Prosecutors say the fatal confrontation happened after Matthew asked a group of people loitering outside his Humphries Street apartment to move. Surveillance footage showed Teasley responding by shooting the teen nearly a dozen times.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed Matthew sustained 11 gunshot wounds.

“A 17-year-old child was senselessly murdered,” said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who praised the use of surveillance video and forensic evidence in securing the conviction. “Witnesses were fearful simply for telling the truth.”

The sentence includes life in prison and an additional five years for related charges.

WSB’s Steve Summers contributed to this story