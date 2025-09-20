Atlanta man convicted in 1980s sexual assaults after DNA match

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A DeKalb County jury has found Atlanta man Jeffrey Briney guilty in a series of sexual assaults nearly 40 years ago.

The cases went unsolved until 2023, when investigators say DNA linked Briney and his brother to the crimes. DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced their arrests last year, assuring victims that justice was being pursued.

“We stand with you and we will fight for you,” Boston said.

Briney was indicted on four counts of rape, seven counts of kidnapping, and other charges.

Prosecutors say DNA evidence connects him and his brother, David Briney, to sexual assaults in metro Atlanta in 1986 and 1987. Both men were arrested in February 2023 after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation sent old rape kits to a private lab for testing.

Briney was convicted in a Brookhaven case, where five college students were held at gunpoint and two were raped, as well as in an attack on two women at a Buford Highway apartment. Both incidents occurred in 1986.

He will be sentenced at a later date. His brother’s trial date has not yet been set.