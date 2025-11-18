Crime And Law

Atlanta man charged with distributing carfentanil, a drug 100 times stronger than fentanyl

By WSB Radio News Staff
Handcuffs (blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — A 45-year-old Atlanta man is facing federal charges after prosecutors say he distributed a drug so potent it is used to sedate elephants.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta, Rodericus San Juan Warner is accused of selling hundreds of carfentanil and fentanyl pills, along with methamphetamine.

Carfentanil is an extremely powerful opioid about 100 times stronger than fentanyl and is intended solely for veterinary use to sedate large animals such as elephants.

It is not meant for human consumption.

Warner has been denied bond and will remain in custody as the case moves forward.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!