Atlanta man accused of hiding marijuana in luggage at Washington airport charged

ATLANTA, Ga. — An Atlanta man faces multiple charges after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly two dozen pounds of marijuana in his luggage at Washington-Dulles International Airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say 27-year-old Octavious Lamar Dozier was trying to board a flight headed to Dublin, Ireland when officers seized marijuana inside his luggage.

Officers found 14 vacuum-sealed packages inside a hard-sided suitcase.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say anyone smuggling drugs will be caught and face criminal consequences.

“Don’t be a fool and do jail time for uncaring gangs that see you as cheap, disposable labor,” said Christine Waugh, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C. “Customs and Border Protection officers will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold drug mules and criminal organizations accountable.”

The marijuana has a value of $90,000, however, the packages could be worth up to three times more in Europe, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say.