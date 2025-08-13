Crime And Law

Atlanta man accused of hiding marijuana in luggage at Washington airport charged

By Miles Montgomery
Octavious Lamar Dozier Atlanta man charged with trying to smuggle pounds of marijuana in UK-bound luggage (Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office)
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA, Ga. — An Atlanta man faces multiple charges after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly two dozen pounds of marijuana in his luggage at Washington-Dulles International Airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say 27-year-old Octavious Lamar Dozier was trying to board a flight headed to Dublin, Ireland when officers seized marijuana inside his luggage.

Officers found 14 vacuum-sealed packages inside a hard-sided suitcase.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say anyone smuggling drugs will be caught and face criminal consequences.

“Don’t be a fool and do jail time for uncaring gangs that see you as cheap, disposable labor,” said Christine Waugh, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C. “Customs and Border Protection officers will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold drug mules and criminal organizations accountable.”

The marijuana has a value of $90,000, however, the packages could be worth up to three times more in Europe, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say.

Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!